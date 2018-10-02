Emmanuel Okello
12:28

Hoima Municipal Council Re-introduces Street Parking Fees

2 Oct 2018, 11:59 Comments 121 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
An employee of TUBATU Putting stickers on vehicles parked on Persy street on Tuesday Morning. Okello Emmanuel

In short
The municipality has now contracted TUBATU Investment Company limited, whose contract takes effect on October 2 will see all vehicles parked on the streets of Hoima town charged 500 shillings per hour.

 

