Hoima Municipal Council Re-introduces Street Parking Fees

In short
The municipality has now contracted TUBATU Investment Company limited, whose contract takes effect on October 2 will see all vehicles parked on the streets of Hoima town charged 500 shillings per hour.
Hoima Municipal Council Re-introduces Street Parking Fees2 Oct 2018, 11:59 Comments 121 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
An employee of TUBATU Putting stickers on vehicles parked on Persy street on Tuesday Morning. Login to license this image from 1$.
