Hoima Municipality Needs UGX 26m to Fix Stolen Manhole Covers

21 Jul 2019, 16:23 Comments 143 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
A hole where a manhole cover was stolen from along Main street in Hoima town.

In short
Leonard Kaliisa, a resident of park cell in the central business area of Kahoora division says that the open manholes present a safety risk to road users, especially pedestrians and school-going children who use the walkways. He calls for immediate intervention by the Municipal Authorities to have the stolen Manhole covers fixed.

 

