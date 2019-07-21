Hoima Municipality Needs UGX 26m to Fix Stolen Manhole Covers

In short
Leonard Kaliisa, a resident of park cell in the central business area of Kahoora division says that the open manholes present a safety risk to road users, especially pedestrians and school-going children who use the walkways. He calls for immediate intervention by the Municipal Authorities to have the stolen Manhole covers fixed.
Hoima Municipality Needs UGX 26m to Fix Stolen Manhole Covers21 Jul 2019, 16:23 Comments 143 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hoima Municipal council manhole covers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.