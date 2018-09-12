Hoima Police Impounds Motorcycles, Vehicles

In short
The operation that started on Tuesday follows a spate of recent road accidents which police has attributed to reckless driving and driving without permits. The impounded motorcycles and vehicles are being kept at Hoima Police Station.
Hoima Police Impounds Motorcycles, Vehicles12 Sep 2018, 17:35 Comments 172 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Analysis
Some of the impounded motorcycles parked at Hoima central police station. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.