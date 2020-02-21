Okello Emmanuel
Hoima RDC Intervenes in Hoima Boma ground Saga

21 Feb 2020
The current status of Hoima Boma grounds Situated in Kahoora division Hoima Municipality.

The two administrative units have been bickering over the failure by the district to surrender the title for the land hosting the ground to the municipality. The land title is currently being held by the district chairperson Kadir Kirungi, who insists that its ownership and mandate is with the district.

 

