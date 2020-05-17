Okello Emmanuel
12:49

Hoima Residents Abandon Hand Washing

17 May 2020, 12:38 Comments 119 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
A man washing his hands.This strategy is slowly being abandoned by Hoima Residents yet it is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

A man washing his hands.This strategy is slowly being abandoned by Hoima Residents yet it is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

In short
Hand washing containers were set up in various public places in Hoima Municipality. However, most residents have abandoned the practice of raising concerns from medical workers.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Handwashing Residents

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.