Hoima Residents Abandon Hand Washing

In short
Hand washing containers were set up in various public places in Hoima Municipality. However, most residents have abandoned the practice of raising concerns from medical workers.
Hoima Residents Abandon Hand Washing17 May 2020
A man washing his hands.This strategy is slowly being abandoned by Hoima Residents yet it is crucial in the fight against COVID-19.
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Handwashing Residents
