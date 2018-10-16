In short
Sadick Mackdard, a produce dealer says Mugabi street has become one of the Garbage dumping sites in the town. He accuses both the municipal and Kahoora division Authorities of abandoning heaps of garbage along the street, a thing that has compromised sanitation.
Hoima Residents Demonstrate over Uncollected Garbage
The protesters Burning car tyres in the Middle of the road
