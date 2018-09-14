Emmanuel Okello
13:51

Hoima Residents Fault Police on Insecurity

14 Sep 2018, 12:22 Comments 175 Views Hoima, Uganda Security Analysis

In short
The residents say despite several crimes being committed in the district, the police have done nothing to address the matter. They cite the recent incidents of iron bar hit-men that have killed seven people and left others injured.

 

Tagged with: police security operatives iron bar hit men

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.