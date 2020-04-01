Hoima School of Nursing Turned into Isolation Centre

In short
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who also doubles as the Hoima District COVID-19 Taskforce Chairperson says they have decided to use Hoima School of nursing and Midwifery premises to accommodate COVID-19 suspects.
Hoima School of Nursing Turned into Isolation Centre1 Apr 2020, 13:02 Comments 104 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 Hoima school of Nursing isolation center
