Hoima Schools in Trouble for Announcing Fake PLE Results

22 Jan 2019, 10:27 Comments 147 Views Hoima, Uganda Education Updates
Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Principal Education Officer Hoima Municipality. Okello Emmanuel

Johnson Kusiima Baingana, the Principal Education Officer Hoima Municipality.

In short
Baingana has directed the implicated schools to withdraw the announcements they have placed on different radio stations before the municipality cracks on them.

 

