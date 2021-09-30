Okello Emmanuel
13:44

Hoima Sugar Limited Drivers Accused of Killing Too Many People on the Roads

30 Sep 2021, 13:36 Comments 110 Views Kikube, Uganda Crime Updates

In short
Kikuube RDC Amlam Tumusiime says they are also verifying claims that some drivers of the company are given jobs without qualifications while others drive vehicles while under the influence of alcohol.

 

