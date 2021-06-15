Okello Emmanuel
13:12

Hoima Teachers Released on Police Bond

15 Jun 2021, 12:56 Comments 151 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson confirmed the release of the teachers and pupils to URN.

In short
The six were caught red-handed by police conducting lessons in disregard of the presidential directive closing all schools for 42 days as part of the measures to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

 

