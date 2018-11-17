Emmanuel Okello
Hoima Woman Arrested for Murdering Son

17 Nov 2018, 18:05 Comments 101 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Report
Mary Faling the Murder suspect holding her one month old child at Hoima Central Police station. Okello Emmanuel

It is alleged that the suspect on Friday morning at around 8 am secretly escaped with her two-year-old son Identified as Davies Wamani to the nearby bush where she strangled him to death.

 

