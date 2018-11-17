Hoima Woman Arrested for Murdering Son

In short
It is alleged that the suspect on Friday morning at around 8 am secretly escaped with her two-year-old son Identified as Davies Wamani to the nearby bush where she strangled him to death.
Hoima Woman Arrested for Murdering Son17 Nov 2018, 18:05 Comments 101 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Report
Mary Faling the Murder suspect holding her one month old child at Hoima Central Police station. Login to license this image from 1$.
