In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, says Wembabazi was returning from Runga landing site in Kigorobya Sub County on Tuesday evening when she was blocked by the supporters of Hoima Woman MP, Harriet Mugenyi Businge near Kiryatete landing site.
Hoima Woman MP Aspirant Assaulted Into Coma Top story19 Aug 2020, 15:29 Comments 259 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Attack Woman MP Aspirant police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.