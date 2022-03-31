In short
Muslims across the world fast during the 9th month of the Hijri lunar calendar in fulfilment of the fourth pillar of Islam. According to the Islamic tradition, the holy Quran has revealed to the prophet Muhammad peace be upon him in Ramadhan.
Holy Month of Ramadhan: Muslims Urged to Sight Crescent on Friday Top story31 Mar 2022, 07:59 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Report
The Deputy Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Waiswa saying the opening prayer Login to license this image from 1$.
