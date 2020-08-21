Homicides Claimed 10 Lives, Injured 400 in Kampala During Lockdown

In short
Records at the Kampala Metropolitan Police Headquarters show that 10 people were killed by their partners between March 18 and July 31, the time when the country was placed under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.
Homicides Claimed 10 Lives, Injured 400 in Kampala During Lockdown21 Aug 2020, 12:41 Comments 90 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
