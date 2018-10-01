In short
According to Naswagi, the group has been collecting revenue in the taxi park for a couple of months, which has impacted negatively on local revenue mobilisation. He explained that when the Municipality tried to kick the group from the Taxi Park, the Senior Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Moses Byaruhanga wrote to the Town Clerk to back off.
"Hooligans" Take Over Mbale Taxi Park-Municipal Councilor
