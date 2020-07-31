Candia Stephen
Hope Fades as Multi-Million Rhino Camp Market Goes to Waste

31 Jul 2020, 13:59 Comments 105 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
The over UGX 700 million Rhino Camp market which has been abondoned by the locals.

The facility which was set up at a cost of 760 million shillings, under the North West Small Holder Agricultural Program, is rotting away after traders abandoned it and instead, created another market at Okubani, three kilometres from Rhino Camp trading centre.

 

