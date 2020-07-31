Hope Fades as Multi-Million Rhino Camp Market Goes to Waste

In short
The facility which was set up at a cost of 760 million shillings, under the North West Small Holder Agricultural Program, is rotting away after traders abandoned it and instead, created another market at Okubani, three kilometres from Rhino Camp trading centre.
Hope Fades as Multi-Million Rhino Camp Market Goes to Waste31 Jul 2020, 13:59 Comments 105 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Business and finance Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.