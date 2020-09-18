In short
Following the escape, the UPDF was called to lead the search operations. But only nine of the escapees had been recaptured by Thursday evening. Baine said that joint forces were pursuing the armed group from Kotido who were heading northwards through the jungles of Moroto close to the Kenyan border.
Hope Fades as Pursuit for Moroto Prison Break Escapees Yields less Results Top story18 Sep 2020, 06:19 Comments 194 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Moroto prison break inmates escape from moroto prisons little hope as chase for 129 escapees from Moroto enters day 2
Mentioned: Uganda Prison Services
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.