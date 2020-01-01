Okello Emmanuel
Hopes of Finding Abducted Ugandan Fishermen Fade

1 Jan 2020 Hoima, Uganda
Fishermen on Lake Albert waters near Tonya landing site in Hoima district.

The fishermen only identified as Okello, Jawia, Onen and Osaga were abducted on 31 October 2019. They had gone out to fish on Lake Albert when they were attacked by suspected militiamen who then crossed with them to the DR Congo together with their fishing gear including a boat, engine and 16 sets of fishing nets.

 

