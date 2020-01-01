Hopes of Finding Abducted Ugandan Fishermen Fade

In short
The fishermen only identified as Okello, Jawia, Onen and Osaga were abducted on 31 October 2019. They had gone out to fish on Lake Albert when they were attacked by suspected militiamen who then crossed with them to the DR Congo together with their fishing gear including a boat, engine and 16 sets of fishing nets.
Hopes of Finding Abducted Ugandan Fishermen Fade1 Jan 2020, 14:26 Comments 125 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
