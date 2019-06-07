In short
A Ugandan security official who sought anonymity told our reporter that Sebuzuru was arrested by Rwandan security officials on Wednesday evening. He said that Sebuzuru had crossed to Ruhengeri town in the Northern Province of Rwanda to pick company cash but was arrested before returning to the Ugandan side of the border.
Horizon Bus Manager Arrested in Rwanda
7 Jun 2019
