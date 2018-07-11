Hormisdallen School Restricts LC Polls to One Hour

In short
The School Head teacher, Cephas Kamya, said while Hormisdallen School is the designated polling station for the area, they couldnt sacrifice teaching to allow the elections to take place.
Hormisdallen School Restricts LC Polls to One Hour11 Jul 2018, 12:54 Comments 126 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Updates
Voters of Kifumbira Zone II at Hormisdallen School in Kamwokya Login to license this image from 1$.
