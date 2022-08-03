In short
More than 37 million people are facing acute hunger, with approximately seven million children under the age of five acutely malnourished in the region. The Horn of Africa includes Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya.
Horn of Africa Faces Most 'Catastrophic' Food Insecurity in Decades-WHO
