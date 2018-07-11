Horrific Acts by S. Sudan Govt May Constitute War Crimes – Report

In short
In a report released on Tuesday, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, noted the deliberate and brutally violent targeting of civilians, particularly women and children, in April and May. According to the report, at least 120 women and girls were raped and those unable to flee were killed as part of a deliberate scorched earth policy that has displaced thousands of people.
Horrific Acts by S. Sudan Govt May Constitute War Crimes – Report11 Jul 2018, 10:29 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime East Africa Politics Breaking news
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.