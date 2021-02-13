Fahad Muganga
17:21

Hosea Kiplangat Wins National Cross Country Championship 2021

13 Feb 2021
In short
In the highly competitive championship in Tororo, Uganda’s long distance runner Kiplangat Hosea against all odds managed to hit the finishing point before any other at 2:14:0, ahead of Kusuro Geoffrey who came second with 29:15:1 and Chibet Samuel with 29:18:5

 

