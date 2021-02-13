Hosea Kiplangat Wins National Cross Country Championship 2021

In short
In the highly competitive championship in Tororo, Uganda’s long distance runner Kiplangat Hosea against all odds managed to hit the finishing point before any other at 2:14:0, ahead of Kusuro Geoffrey who came second with 29:15:1 and Chibet Samuel with 29:18:5
Hosea Kiplangat Wins National Cross Country Championship 202113 Feb 2021, 17:20 Comments 288 Views Sport Breaking news
