Hospitals Asked to Reserve 10 Beds for Critical Patients as COVID-19 Cases Rise

In short
The decision was made as new cases were averaging 120 per day creating fear that the country could see a new surge in infections following a deep that started in January. Following the confirmation of 66 new cases from tests done on June 23, Uganda now has cumulative 167,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hospitals Asked to Reserve 10 Beds for Critical Patients as COVID-19 Cases Rise26 Jun 2022, 15:22 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: rise in COVID-19 cases
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.