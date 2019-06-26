Flavia Nassaka
18:27

Hospitals Raise Concerns of Looming Blood Shortage

26 Jun 2019

In short
Dr Peace Bahashe from the Renal Unit in Mulago hospital says that lately, they get only 10 out of the 15 units of blood that they need on a daily basis. She explains that her unit that has 130 patients on dialysis currently is especially in constant shortages for blood group O. Although, recently blood groups A and AB too were also in short supply.

 




