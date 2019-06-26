In short
Dr Peace Bahashe from the Renal Unit in Mulago hospital says that lately, they get only 10 out of the 15 units of blood that they need on a daily basis. She explains that her unit that has 130 patients on dialysis currently is especially in constant shortages for blood group O. Although, recently blood groups A and AB too were also in short supply.
Hospitals Raise Concerns of Looming Blood Shortage26 Jun 2019, 18:21 Comments 111 Views Health Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: blood shortages
Mentioned: Uganda National Blood Transfusion Services
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.