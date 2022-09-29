Hospitals Yet to Prepare for Ebola Threat

In short
In a survey by URN at some of the major hospitals, there were gaps in enforcing Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures. They are no facilities for handwashing at entrances while some are experiencing stockouts of key protective gear for health workers like gloves and facemasks.
Hospitals Yet to Prepare for Ebola Threat29 Sep 2022, 11:40 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
