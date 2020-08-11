Ronard Shabomwe
07:56

Hostel Owners Ask Students to Pick Property Top story

11 Aug 2020, 07:54 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Interview
A messenge by Jussy Hostel management to students.

A messenge by Jussy Hostel management to students.

In short
“Dear Servite residents, due to the long unexpected holiday, you are all allowed to pick your property from your respective rooms in the presence of all your roommates,” read a notice at Servite student’s hostel.Reads the notice at Servite students hostel Kyambogo.

 

Tagged with: Kyambogo private hostels chase away students
Mentioned: Jameson Atukwatse,Cranma Byamugisha, Joyce Mirembe, Collin Nsamba. Kabojja, Wamala girls, Palm, Good Shepherd, Tal, Eniad, Munir and Zein, Cariton, Liam, Erima and other hostels

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.