Hotel Owners Engage EU Ambassadors on COVID-19 Losses

Lodge owners and tourism operators have appealed to the European Union (EU) delegation in Uganda to consider clear accessibility of the Euro 6 million grant (25.2 billion Shillings) that was recently extended to support the private tourism sector.
25 Jul 2020 Kasese, Uganda
Lodge owners and tourism operators meeting the European Union Ambassadors at Elephant Plain Lodge, in Kasese.
