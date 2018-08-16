Candia Stephen
22:48

Hotel Pacific Owner Demands UGX 80 Million Compensation

16 Aug 2018, 22:46 Comments 108 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Crime Security Updates
Luigi Candia Owner of Hotel Pacific Arua speaking to URN reporter on compensation for damages to his hotel Candia Stephen

In short
Luigi Candia, says that since the incident happened, he has continued to lose one million shillings each day, which he used to get from the hotel services.

 

