Mwesigwa Alon
07:56

Hotels, Tour Operators Register Surge in Booking Cancellations

10 Mar 2020, 07:48 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Tourists who had bought tickets for gorilla tracking are asking for refund of their money. Photo by panda.org

In short
Jean Byamugisha, the Uganda Hotel Owners Association chairperson, said many people who were scheduled to travel to Uganda have cancelled their bookings and many are asking for the refund of their money.

 

Tagged with: Jean Byamugisha Uganda tourism board booking cancellations

