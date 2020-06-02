House Amends Rules to Provide for Virtual Parliament

In short
The virtual Parliament is envisaged to enable MP's comply with the Public Health requirement of social distancing and limit the spread of Coronavirus Disease. The current number of MP's and parliament staff required to attend each parliamentary meeting and the available space in the meeting rooms both for plenary sittings and committee meetings cannot meet the requirement for social distancing.
House Amends Rules to Provide for Virtual Parliament2 Jun 2020, 17:16 Comments 155 Views Parliament Report
The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.
