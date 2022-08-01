Ephraim Kasozi
08:12

House Collapses Killing 3 Children In Mityana Amid Heavy Rain

1 Aug 2022, 08:10 Comments 175 Views Mityana, Uganda Human rights Report
Some of the residents gathered near the collapsed house in Mityana

Some of the residents gathered near the collapsed house in Mityana

In short
Witnesses say that by the time of the incident on Sunday, the deceased children were with their father Michael Katende, and 2 other children who also sustained injuries following the collapse of the house during the heavy downpour.

 

Tagged with: children, dead, collapsed, house
Mentioned: Uganda Police

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.