House Questions Operations of Institute of Parliamentary Studies

In short
The institute attained a semi-autonomous status after the enactment of a law establishing an institute named after the former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga. The act was gazetted in May last year.
The institute operates as an agency of the government under the supervision and control of the Parliamentary Commission. It among others, conduct training of Members of Parliament and staff in Uganda and elsewhere in the world, as well as training of local government officials.
House Questions Operations of Institute of Parliamentary Studies27 Sep 2021, 23:09 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Rebecca Kadaga, the Kamuli Woman MP seeks to become the chair the Eleventh Parliament. Photo by Olive Nakatudde
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.