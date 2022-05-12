House Summons Minister Aceng Over Contracts for Covid-19 Health Workers

In short
Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament referred to President Museveni’s 12th July, 2021 letter to the Health Services Commission, Chairman Pius Okong in which he directed regularization of employment of all personnel who volunteered during the Covid-19 pandemic.
House Summons Minister Aceng Over Contracts for Covid-19 Health Workers12 May 2022, 18:22 Comments 160 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.