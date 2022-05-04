Ochola O. Dominic
House Tasks Agriculture Ministry on Tsetse Fly Burden in Kiruhura Top story

MPs deliberating during plenary on Tuesday

MPs deliberating during plenary on Tuesday

In short
Parliament issued the directive following a report tabled by the Nyabushozi County legislator, Wilson Kajwengye indicating that tsetse flies have for the past five years affected an estimated 100,000 head of cattle.

 

