House Technically Avoids Debating Rwenzururu Kingdom Guards' Six-year Jailing Without Trial

In short
At least 221 royal guards were arrested by security forces after they clashed with security forces. Of the number, 11 were released on bail a year later in 2017, and 143 were granted bail in January 2022. Nine of them have since died and over 50 others were denied bail for various reasons.
House Technically Avoids Debating Rwenzururu Kingdom Guards' Six-year Jailing Without Trial14 Jul 2022, 08:49 Comments 144 Views Parliament Human rights Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: fair trial royal guards sub-judice rule
Mentioned: Rwenzururu Kingdom
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.