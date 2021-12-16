Households to Pay Reduced Tariff for Cooking with Electricity

In short
Currently, the domestic user pays a single tariff of Shillings 250 for the first 15 units under the Lifeline Tariff and thereafter Shillings 747.5 for the rest of the units, which is also the most expensive of all the consumer categories.
Households to Pay Reduced Tariff for Cooking with Electricity16 Dec 2021, 16:11 Comments 183 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: electricity tariffs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.