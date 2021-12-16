Nebert Rugadya
Households to Pay Reduced Tariff for Cooking with Electricity

16 Dec 2021

In short
Currently, the domestic user pays a single tariff of Shillings 250 for the first 15 units under the Lifeline Tariff and thereafter Shillings 747.5 for the rest of the units, which is also the most expensive of all the consumer categories.

 

