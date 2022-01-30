In short
According to Luke Owoyesigirye, the Kampala metropolitan area deputy spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Edward Abua who has since been arrested over his mother's gruesome murder, allegedly "locked her inside the bedroom before setting the house ablaze.
Housemaid Narrates Nurses' Trainer Nyakuni's Painful Final Moments30 Jan 2022, 18:24 Comments 189 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Security Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.