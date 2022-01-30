Joan Akello
18:30

Housemaid Narrates Nurses' Trainer Nyakuni's Painful Final Moments

30 Jan 2022, 18:24 Comments 189 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Security Health Updates
Some of the burnt items included books, newspapers in the corridor leading to the bedrooms

According to Luke Owoyesigirye, the Kampala metropolitan area deputy spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police Edward Abua who has since been arrested over his mother's gruesome murder, allegedly "locked her inside the bedroom before setting the house ablaze.

 

