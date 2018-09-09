How Assailants Surrounded Kirumira- The Eyewitness Account

Residents and police officers gather at the scene of crime, observing a car in which Kirumira was murdered alongside his female friend. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Eyewitnesses, recount observing two assailants on a red numberless sport motorbike firing warning shots that sent many into hiding leading clearing the scene, a situation that brought traffic and business on standstill. The continuous firing of the shots, according to one eye witness whom we are unable to disclose said led the several motorists to dismount their bikes and ran to for lives.