Davidson Ndyabahika & Christopher Kisekka
13:45

How Assailants Surrounded Kirumira- The Eyewitness Account

9 Sep 2018, 13:24 Comments 254 Views Wakiso, Uganda Crime Security Updates
Residents and police officers gather at the scene of crime, observing a car in which Kirumira was murdered alongside his female friend. Christopher Kisekka Walugembe

Residents and police officers gather at the scene of crime, observing a car in which Kirumira was murdered alongside his female friend. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Eyewitnesses, recount observing two assailants on a red numberless sport motorbike firing warning shots that sent many into hiding leading clearing the scene, a situation that brought traffic and business on standstill. The continuous firing of the shots, according to one eye witness whom we are unable to disclose said led the several motorists to dismount their bikes and ran to for lives.

 

Tagged with: muhammad kirumira murdered eye witnesses recount how kirumira was murdered motor-cycle assassins claim police office in kampala bulenga residents mourn slain kirumira
Mentioned: uganda police bulenga police station bulenga

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.