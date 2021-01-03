How CCTVs Are Helping Police Arrest Car, Motorcycle Thieves

In short

CCTVs helped police arrest suspects in the theft of Toyota Sprinter G-Touring UKA 501P which was stolen from Komamboga, Kawempe Division, in Kampala. The case was reported at Kira Road on SD Ref 19/13/02/2020. Police retrieved all the CCTV footage of that afternoon and was able to intercept the vehicle and arrested two suspects along Bombo Road.