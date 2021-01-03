In short
CCTVs helped police arrest suspects in the theft of Toyota Sprinter G-Touring UKA 501P which was stolen from Komamboga, Kawempe Division, in Kampala. The case was reported at Kira Road on SD Ref 19/13/02/2020. Police retrieved all the CCTV footage of that afternoon and was able to intercept the vehicle and arrested two suspects along Bombo Road.
How CCTVs Are Helping Police Arrest Car, Motorcycle Thieves
3 Jan 2021
Kampala, Uganda
