Kato Joseph
11:46

How CCTVs Are Helping Police Arrest Car, Motorcycle Thieves

3 Jan 2021, 11:41 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
CCTVs cameras in Kampala

CCTVs cameras in Kampala

In short
CCTVs helped police arrest suspects in the theft of Toyota Sprinter G-Touring UKA 501P which was stolen from Komamboga, Kawempe Division, in Kampala. The case was reported at Kira Road on SD Ref 19/13/02/2020. Police retrieved all the CCTV footage of that afternoon and was able to intercept the vehicle and arrested two suspects along Bombo Road.

 

Tagged with: Bujuuko Police Station. Kira Road police station. Koma

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.