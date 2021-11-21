How CMI, JATT Killed 12, Arrested ADF Terror Suspects In Four Months

In short
Museveni unveiled the 12-point plan program following the murder of then Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga. The plan included installation of CCTV spy cameras, recruitment of LDUs, installation of tracking chips in cars and motorcycles, banning of hoods, digital number plates, electronic registration of all guns in the country.
How CMI, JATT Killed 12, Arrested ADF Terror Suspects In Four Months21 Nov 2021, 22:21 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.