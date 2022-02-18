Nebert Rugadya
19:32

How Corrupt Police, Weak Laws Abet Counterfeiting

18 Feb 2022, 19:22 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Crime Updates
Interpol Uganda removes counterfeits from a warehouse in an operation

In short
When the authorities plan a raid on the fake agriculture inputs, some police officers tip off their friends in the market not to open on the said day.

The Chairperson of the ICT Committee in Parliament, Moses Magogo agrees that there is need to amend the existing laws or at most come up with a new Bill to counter the trade.

 

