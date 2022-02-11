Nebert Rugadya
How COVID-19 Influenced Housing Industry ‘Reorganisation' in Kampala

11 Feb 2022 Kampala, Uganda

In short
More buildings in Kololo and Nakasero were abandoned by NGOs which relocated to residential buildings in the outskirts, after downsizing due to COVID-19 related budgetary constraints faced by foreign funders as well as a growing work-from-home trend for employees who only use formal office workspaces on an as-needed basis.

 

