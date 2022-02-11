In short
More buildings in Kololo and Nakasero were abandoned by NGOs which relocated to residential buildings in the outskirts, after downsizing due to COVID-19 related budgetary constraints faced by foreign funders as well as a growing work-from-home trend for employees who only use formal office workspaces on an as-needed basis.
How COVID-19 Influenced Housing Industry 'Reorganisation' in Kampala
