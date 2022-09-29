Kato Joseph
How Cricket Oval, Africana Concerts Led to Arrest of Kigaali Gang Ringleader

Police in an operation against suspected city thugs

In July and August, police noticed that Kigaali and its counterparts Dog Tulumbe had increased their attacks on revelers going or coming from entertainment places majorly in Kabalagala, Kansanga, Nsambya and Entebbe road. Katwe and Kabalagala police team up and conducted operations that led to the arrest of over 20 suspects including the four suspected sub-group leaders.

 

