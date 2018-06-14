Finance Minister Matia Kasaija displaying the budget for the coming financial year 2018/2019. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Kasaija says that the government expects to raise 7.73 trillion Shillings through external financing. 6.14 trillion Shilling from loans, 1.5 billion trillion Shillings from grants and 1.78 trillion Shillings from domestic borrowing. This implies that collections by Uganda Revenue Authority constitute roughly 50 percent, leaving a deficit of 50 percent, which will be filled by borrowing.