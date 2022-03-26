How FUFA Banned Football Officials, Journalist Over Match Fixing

In short
In an interaction with Uganda Radio Network-URN, Kaweesa, a local football coach with a club he opted to keep anonymous, confessed how he almost got involved in the match-fixing although says he was uncomfortable with the punishments by the local governing body.
How FUFA Banned Football Officials, Journalist Over Match Fixing26 Mar 2022, 15:42 Comments 419 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: abraham luzzi slapped with a ban mtach-fixing in Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.