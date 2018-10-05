How Katerega, Kalungi Were Linked to Kirumira Assassination

In short
A call print out from the mystery number also showed that, the same number would call another person each time they spoke with Nalinya. This particular number was traced to the assassination scene in Bulenga in Wakiso District. CMI operatives then began trying to figure out the owners of the phone numbers that were switched off.
How Katerega, Kalungi Were Linked to Kirumira Assassination5 Oct 2018, 11:31 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: investigation public prosecution amnesty call home owner telephone arrest crime security mobile phone phone records police operation husband district document us$ dollar connection
Mentioned: resty nalinya mbabazi murder of kirumira katerega namungoona bulenga wakiso district abdul katerega martin okoth ochola muhammad kirumira abubaker kalungi mariam kasujja jatt kirumira bulenga wakiso district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.