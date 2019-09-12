Kukunda Judith
How Kaweesi Murder Suspect Survived Re-arrest

12 Sep 2019
Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman survived the rearrest.



In short
A source at court told URN on condition of anonymity that Kyambadde who was dressed in a white Tunic hurriedly removed it and wore a black jacket he found in Mubiru’s vehicle that was taking them home shortly after their release.

 

