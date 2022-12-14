How Lay Christians Remember Bishop Erasmus Wandera

In short
Bishop Wandera ascended to the helm of the diocese in 1981 when Uganda was recovering from the 1978- 1979 Uganda - Tanzania war. During the year of his consecration, another war broke out in Luwero which lasted five years.
How Lay Christians Remember Bishop Erasmus Wandera14 Dec 2022, 14:41 Comments 68 Views Soroti, Uganda Profiles Religion Updates
Remains of the Bishop Emeritus, Erasmus Desiderius Wandera arrive at Immaculate Conception in Soroti.
In short
Tagged with: Celebrating the Life of Bishop Emeritus, Erasmus Desiderius Wandera Family of Bishop Erasmus Desiderius Wandera life of bishop wandera tribute to bishop emeritus erasmus desiderius wandera
Mentioned: Soroti Catholic Diocese
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.